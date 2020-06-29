IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date

CHICAGO -- The ABC 7 I-Team continues to investigate complaints about people waiting for months for their tax refunds. But that wait could eventually mean more money for you.A lot of people don't know this, but just like you would owe the IRS interest if you're late on paying your taxes, the IRS owes you interest if they don't send your tax refund by a certain date.Since our last story on tax refund delays, we've heard from dozens of people in the Chicago area who say they too have been waiting for months."Been waiting on a refund since January, keeps saying processed," an ABC7 viewer named Angela said."I filed mine on February 3rd and I haven't received my refund. I get the same message when I check for the status for my refund. I need my money," said Francisco, another ABC7 viewer.Tax attorney Steven Leahy said the delays are not normal."What they've done is, they've prioritized in accordance with what the government has asked them to do," Leahy said. "It's been a priority to get the stimulus checks out, so that's what they've been doing. But that takes away from the other functions of the IRS, which is refunds."But Leahy said the IRS can't hold on to people's tax refunds forever - and if they wait too long, they'll have to pay interest to taxpayers.He said the clock starts 45 days after the tax deadline, which is July 15 this year. So on the 45th day - August 31 - and every day after, the IRS must pay you interest on your refund.He said it's a rule most people don't know about and it rarely happens because the IRS doesn't like paying interest. But still, Leahy said taxpayers should keep track of their dates and hold the government accountable."People get mad when it comes to their money," Leahy said. "You don't mess with people's money. Pay very close attention to the calendar but expect that you're going to get the refund by August 31st at the latest. "The IRS told the I-Team it typically issues refunds in less than 21 days, but things like errors or fraud or incomplete returns can certainly make for a longer process. If the IRS changes its extended deadline of July 15 to an even later date, this would give the agency more time to issue refunds without facing interest.