Son admits to fatally shooting dad's girlfriend in her sleep, Liberty County deputies say

HULL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in her sleep by her boyfriend's son at an apartment in Liberty County, according to deputies.

Investigators said the incident happened on Monday morning at a property on County Road 2414.

Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the shooting at about 5:27 a.m. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old woman from Ames, Iowa, with gunshot wounds.

They began lifesaving measures on the victim, identified as Tangela Stephens, who later succumbed to her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Stephens was shot inside a one-bedroom apartment located behind the main house on her boyfriend's property.

Marvin Toth, her boyfriend, was reportedly arguing with his son, Aurelio Toth, who was angry she was at the property, according to Capt. David Meyers.

"We learned that Ms. Stephens had been allowed to stay overnight at Mr. Toth's property. She was sleeping in a one-bedroom apartment behind Mr. Toth's house. The son was mad that she was there and got into an argument with his dad. At some point in the argument, the son, carrying a shotgun, followed his dad to the apartment where he shot Ms. Stephens one time, killing her," Meyers said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say Aurelio Toth was placed in custody on a charge of murder.

"Aurelio Toth basically admitted to fatally shooting her," Meyers said. "We don't have any reason to believe that Marvin Toth was involved in the shooting."