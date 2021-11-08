Dhanani Private Equity Group wants to help you invest wisely!

Sponsored By



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! On Saturday Extra we bring you segments that showcases all that Houston has to offer! In our November 13 segment we highlighted Dhanani Private Equity Group.Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG) is a Houston-based Real Estate Private Equity firm that helps investors maximize their returns through various development vehicles. Their portfolio of land, retail centers, convenient stores, hotels and multi-family returns have ranged between 7.70% and 137% IRR. DPEG currently has $700mm assets under management.