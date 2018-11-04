Investigators identify 2 teens and stepfather found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

The sheriff has identified that man as the girls' stepfather.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have identified the two teens and male found dead inside a Katy area home Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened at the 3800 block of Silverhawk Drive.

Authorities said they received a call from a Reyna Isabel Perez around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, who claimed she could not find her family.

When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the bodies of Maria Perez, 14, Isabella Perez, 15, and their stepfather, Victor Portillo in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

EMBED More News Videos

Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.


All three were found to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedman killedhomicide investigationhomicideHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
2 men shot in front of METRO bus stop in NE Houston, police say
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
Houston hopeful for sixth win ahead of game against Broncos
Two on the run after officer involved shooting in San Jacinto Co.
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Show More
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Response to emergency call ends in officer-involved crash
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Search for boyfriend of woman found at apartment complex: HPD
Police:Teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
More News