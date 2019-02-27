COLD CASE

San Leon Cemetery investigated as part of possible cold case

EMBED </>More Videos

San Leon Cemetery investigated as part of possible cold case

By
SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) --
The San Leon Cemetery in Galveston County was shrouded in fog Wednesday as an evidence team from the sheriff's office took hand trowels and small shovels, removing earth from a grave site.

A search warrant was approved to examine the grave plot, where the deceased had been laid to rest years ago. What's being sought are possible clues involved in a cold case in Galveston County that could date back about 20 years.

"We reopened this case about a year and a half ago," said Lt. Tommy Hansen, with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division. "We developed information in the investigation that could be evidence here."

He would not give details on the cold case, which is believed to involve an unsolved missing person case, or exactly what evidence the grave site might contain. He said to do so might compromise the investigation, if evidence is found. Neither the person buried here nor the family had any connection to the cold case.

Technicians removed dirt from the excavated site and examined it. Soil conditions were less than ideal because of Tuesday's heavy rain, and had the consistency of mud.

Neighbors looked at the work underway across the street from their homes, wondering, like everyone else, what authorities were looking for.

"It's eerie," said Jesse Cruz. "What are they doing there?"

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Galveston County Sheriff's OfficecemeterySan Leon
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLD CASE
No body, no arrests, no clues 20 years after she vanished
Galveston woman's disappearance still a mystery 20 years later
Police release sketch of cold case murder suspect
Family had no idea 10-year-old and mom had been dead
Barbie left on grave could solve 6-year-old's murder
More cold case
Top Stories
Judge decides to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
2 suspects arrested after ambush-style rooftop shooting
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Porch pirate uses stick to steal Amazon package
Show More
Medspa owner arrested for illegal Botox injections: police
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
FedEx testing driverless delivery robots for same-day packages
Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded vets
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
More News