Video surfaces of Hulk Hogan receiving unauthorized ride in Chicago Police squad car

CHICAGO -- Video has surfaced of former pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan receiving an unauthorized ride in a Chicago police squad car at O'Hare International Airport.The Facebook Live video was posted to Hogan's page on August 2.It shows Hogan sitting in the front-passenger seat of the squad car with his longtime wrestling manager, Jimmy Hart ,in the backseatThe video also shows the uniformed officer driving with the vehicle's sirens on."My Uber's got a siren," Hogan joked.Chicago police said the video came to their attention this week and that it's of significant concern."This escort was not authorized by the department and Commander Thomas O'Brien of airport operations had no knowledge that it was taking place," said Anthony Guglielmi of the Chicago Police Department in a statement.An international affairs investigation has been opened into the officer and supervisors at the airport, according to police"We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation," Guglielmi said.