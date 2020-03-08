Homeowner in Cy-Fair shot suspected intruder once in each leg

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot a suspected intruder in North Harris County on Sunday morning.

The suspect was shot twice at a home off West Mount Houston Road around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun when he heard the suspect scaling his 6-foot fence.

He started shooting when he heard the suspect trying to break in.

The suspected intruder was hit once in each leg.

"Deputy Salgado put a tourniquet onto his legs, which probably saved the victim's life," said Captain John Shannon.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are speaking with the homeowner, but they said the investigation into any possible charges is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hospital workers quarantined after coronavirus contact
2 adults, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide
Father and 3-year-old son struck while crossing Cypress road
Petition asks City of Houston to cancel the rodeo
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
ABC13's Morning News- March 8, 2020
Warmer temps ahead, sea fog returns Sunday night
Show More
Cruise ship in limbo off coast as anti-virus controls spread
Houston Roughnecks beat Seattle Dragons in nail-biter game
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease
Stranded Roughnecks fan receives VIP treatment at game
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News