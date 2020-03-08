Homeowner in Cy-Fair shot suspected intruder once in each leg

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot a suspected intruder in North Harris County on Sunday morning.The suspect was shot twice at a home off West Mount Houston Road around 1:45 a.m.Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun when he heard the suspect scaling his 6-foot fence.He started shooting when he heard the suspect trying to break in.The suspected intruder was hit once in each leg."Deputy Salgado put a tourniquet onto his legs, which probably saved the victim's life," said Captain John Shannon.The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.Deputies are speaking with the homeowner, but they said the investigation into any possible charges is ongoing.