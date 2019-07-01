Intoxicated woman who crashed into deputy arrested with $100 bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were patrolling the 21500 block of Aldine Westfield Road Sunday morning when a deputy's marked patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Authorities say the driver, Nakya Wakefield, displayed several signs of intoxication.

Deputies on the scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and discovered Wakefield was driving while intoxicated.

According to Constable Mark Herman, Wakefield was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated.

Her bond was set at $100.
