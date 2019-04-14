Intoxicated man allegedly shoots person trying to help woman in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot Saturday night at Peachtree Apartments on Rampart St. in southwest Houston, police say.Police say an intoxicated man began assaulting a woman outside the apartment complex when a few guys noticed her and decided to help her get away from him.Authorities believe multiple men began arguing with the intoxicated man when he pulled out a gun and shot one of them.Officials say the other men then beat him unconscious and were able to take the gun away from him.The man who was shot, and the intoxicated man are in the hospital and expected to survive.