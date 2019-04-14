Intoxicated man allegedly shoots person trying to help woman in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot Saturday night at Peachtree Apartments on Rampart St. in southwest Houston, police say.

Police say an intoxicated man began assaulting a woman outside the apartment complex when a few guys noticed her and decided to help her get away from him.

Authorities believe multiple men began arguing with the intoxicated man when he pulled out a gun and shot one of them.

Officials say the other men then beat him unconscious and were able to take the gun away from him.

The man who was shot, and the intoxicated man are in the hospital and expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootinggood samaritaninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News