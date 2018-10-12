A driver is facing intoxication assault charges after an accident with a school bus in The Woodlands.Seven people were injured Friday night when the driver struck the side of a school bus carrying 35 people, including members of the Conroe High School girls volleyball team.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the seven people taken to the hospital had minor to mild injuries.The driver and the passenger in the car were also injured, deputies said. Five refused medical treatment.The high school athletes watched as deputies conducted a field sobriety test on the car's driver while awaiting their parents.Deputies said the driver was intoxicated. The passenger who was also in the car has been charged with having an open container.The identities of both suspects was not released by deputies.