Conroe HS girls volleyball team members injured in bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A vehicle appears to have T-boned the bus at Gosling Road and Research Forest.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver is facing intoxication assault charges after an accident with a school bus in The Woodlands.

Seven people were injured Friday night when the driver struck the side of a school bus carrying 35 people, including members of the Conroe High School girls volleyball team.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the seven people taken to the hospital had minor to mild injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the car were also injured, deputies said. Five refused medical treatment.

The high school athletes watched as deputies conducted a field sobriety test on the car's driver while awaiting their parents.

Deputies said the driver was intoxicated. The passenger who was also in the car has been charged with having an open container.

The identities of both suspects was not released by deputies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school bus accidenthigh schoolstudentsThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Did you win the $548 million MegaMillions jackpot?
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
'UNACCEPTABLE': Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Show More
Houston father sprints with excitement during gender reveal
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
Former Deer Park HS students return to class as teachers
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
DPS works to address high capacity offices across Houston
More News