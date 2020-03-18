The International Space Station will fly over Houston tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Space Station will fly over Houston and all of southeast Texas Wednesday evening.Scattered clouds will linger over much of the city, the weather will provide good conditions to see the ISS shooting 17,000 miles per hour across the sky, about 250 miles above earth.The perfect time to see this rare sighting will be at about 7:51 p.m. If you look towards the southwest, you'll see a bright light, brighter than Venus, zipping across the sky. At about 7:54 p.m., the ISS will be directly overhead at its highest point.It should disappear across the horizon at about 7:56 p.m.In the video above, see exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss this sighting.Also, check outfor educational videos the entire ABC13 weather team has put together for students who are out of school and at home.