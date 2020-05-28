Operation Varsity Blues

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli guilty pleas came after 'huge emotional and physical toll' of case: Report

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli abruptly changed course and pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal last week recognizing that the experience had taken "a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them," according to a new report from People magazine.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty Friday to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme, but a judge has not decided whether he'll accept the deals they made with prosecutors.

Under their proposed deals, Loughlin, 55, hopes to spend two months in prison and Giannulli, 56, is seeking to serve five months. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton scheduled their sentencing hearings for Aug. 21.

Citing sources, People reported this week that the couple "deeply regret what they did."

"Previously, Lori and her husband really didn't want any jail time, so they rejected any offer where jail was on the table," People senior writer Steve Helling said in an interview with "Good Morning America." "She was the one who is rejecting the offers first off because she had a specific idea of how she thought that this needed to be done."

He added: "Because this isn't a whole lot of time and because they'd be able to move on quickly, they decided now was the time to make the deal."

EMBED More News Videos

If the judge approves the plea, Loughlin will serve two months in prison.



As to whether or not the couple will actually serve time in jail as nonviolent offenders in many places are being released for their own safety due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams said it's "almost certain."

"And if the reason they made this deal was because of COVID, that may end up coming back to bite them," he continued.

Loughlin and Giannulli had been scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they got their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower. Prosecutors say they funneled money through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant Rick Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme.

Prosecutors recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers. In one email, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he needed a picture of their older daughter on a rowing machine in workout clothes "like a real athlete."

Giannulli responded, according to the court filings: "Fantastic. Will get all" and sent Singer the photo.

EMBED More News Videos

Loughlin's lawyers say they want to prove that the family thought they were giving money to a charitable cause.



Prosecutors also had a bogus resume presented to USC that falsely claimed their younger daughter, social media star Olivia Jade, rowed in prestigious competitions like the Head of the Charles. Singer and the former coach he paid to create Jade's fake athletic profile are cooperating with investigators and were expected to testify against the couple at trial.

Loughlin has also agreed to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Giannulli has agreed to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.

Loughlin and Giannulli insisted for over a year that they were innocent and that they believed their payments were legitimate donations to the school or Singer's charity.

They accused prosecutors of withholding evidence that would exonerate them and claimed investigators had sought to trick parents into incriminating themselves. The judge this month rejected the defense's bid to dismiss the case over allegations of misconduct by federal agents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoperation varsity bluesfraud
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms possible across the Houston area today
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
What we know about In-N-Out Burger coming to Willowbrook
Houston Zoo back online after site crashes
Show More
100+ mph speeding tickets up during quarantine
Torchy's giving out free tacos for a year to 2020 grads
Fugitive accused in teen's murder found in Mexico
Fingerprints on bottle lead to murder suspect's capture
'Hamilton' tour stop officially canceled in Houston
More TOP STORIES News