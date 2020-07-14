Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers

Saturday Extra
On July 18, we will talk with Innovative Lasers of Houston, and found out more about the latest in weight loss technology. Innovative Lasers of Houston uses the amazing Zerona Laser for non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat. Despite the stresses that COVID-19 brings to our routines, you can still meet your fittness goals!
"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area!
