See how Innovative Lasers may be able to help you with your health goals!

Saturday Extra
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
The new year is here and for many that means thime to work on a "New You". In our Janueary 16 segment, we will highlight Innovative Lasers of Houston to learn how this company may be able to help you kick off your 2021 health goals with their "inch loss" technology!
It's no secret that the holiday season can produce extra unwanted weight gain. Learn how Innovative Lasers of Houston may be able to help you lose inches in just a few weeks. Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your fitness journey by providing you with a customized plan designed to fit your individual goals and needs. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". This can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at a time that fits your busy schedule.
To learn more, watch the segment or visit their website: innovativelasersofhouston.com
***Individual Results may vary. Typically results are 3-11 inches with 6 treatments over 2 weeks
