See how you can keep the pounds off this Holiday Season
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! In our November 23 segment, we will highlight Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how this local company may have the solution for those unwated holiday pounds. This holiday season don't let the feasts get in the way of you fitness goals. Innovative Lasers is here to help with cutting edge technology. THis proceedure offers no down time or pain so you won't have to miss any of the fun.
Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your weight loss journey. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". This process is done without any pain, cold, heat or bruising. It also requires no recovery and can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at anytime that fits your schedule.
