Innocent woman killed and baby critically injured in head-on crash involving possible drunk driver in the Highlands

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent woman was killed and an infant girl is critically injured after a head-on crash involving a possible drunk driver Thursday night in the Highlands in East Harris County, deputies say.The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Main near Pin Oak. This is just north of I-10 East Freeway.The woman and the baby, who authorities say was properly restrained in a child seat, were in a white Chevy Silverado truck headed northbound on S. Main.A man driving a black Chevy Silverado truck was traveling southbound on S. Main when he veered into the oncoming lanes, hitting the woman's truck head on.Both drivers were killed.The baby girl's legs and one of her arms are broken. She was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where she's in critical condition.Her age is unknown at this time. It's unclear if the woman killed is her mother.Officials say they detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from the black truck.Authorities plan to inventory the black truck to see if they can find evidence of alcohol consumption or receipts.