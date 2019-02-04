See the exact moments the lights came on:
Standing there with the men and women trying to get in contact with their incarcerated friends and family as the lights were put back on in MDC was nothing short of surreal. These men and women endured 8 days without heat, light, and hot food. This is unacceptable & unjust. pic.twitter.com/oiGPLgC1Mv— Jordan Costa (@jordan_t_costa) February 4, 2019
Wyn Hornbuckle, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice released a statement saying,
"The electrical power at the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facility at MDC Brooklyn was restored at approximately 6:30 pm this evening. With the heat and hot water operational, and the restoration of electrical power, the facility can now begin to return to regular operations. In the coming days, the Department will work with the Bureau of Prisons to examine what happened and ensure the facility has the power, heat and backup systems in place to prevent the problem from recurring."
Earlier Sunday, there were protests due to the lack of heat and electricity at a federal detention center in Brooklyn attempted to get into the facility.
At one point, correction officers used pepper spray after a woman communicating with her son inside began walking into the entrance and other people tried rushing in.
#Breaking Huge clash in #Brooklyn at Metropolitan Detention Center Officers pepper spray crowd after a mother tires to get in to see her son, 1 of more than 1000 inmates in cells w little or no heat, no electricity , sporadic hot water . Some are not getting meds @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/xBfu6Cemfx— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) February 3, 2019
Witnesses say officers used significant force to push the people out, with some of those attempting to come in falling to the ground.
Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday, demanding to know why the building still had no heat.
About 1,200 inmates were affected by the outage at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The city delivered emergency supplies Saturday night.
Inmates have been using pots, pans, and flashlights to bang on their cell windows, even spelling out their message on walls that it was not okay.
There was also a tense confrontation between protesters at the detention center and correction officers.
Tense confrontation between protestors at #MetropolitanDetentionCenter in Brooklyn and correction officers. Keep in mind @RepJeffries says these CO’s “made it clear to me that it was unbearably cold during that 48 period when it was freezing out here.” pic.twitter.com/3FvHBRxC1d— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019
It all started with a small electrical fire last Sunday, causing a partial outage.
It was so cold this week that defense attorneys say inmates were left wrapping themselves head to toe in towels for warmth.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates have hot water for showers and hot water in the sinks, and that personal hygiene items and medical services continue to be provided.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Sunday that read in part: "These allegations are a violation of human decency and dignity. They also raise questions of potential violations of law. Government owes a fundamental responsibility to serve all people and the Federal Bureau of Prisons needs to live up to that responsibility. I want answers, those responsible held accountable, and assurances that this will not happen again."
A congresswoman who visited the Metropolitan Detention Center for the second time on Saturday said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough.
"The inmates are very, very angry and complaining," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat whose district includes the jail. "We expressed our frustration that the warden is not approaching this with a sense of urgency."
Velazquez first visited the jail Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.
The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail "experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switchgear room." The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday.
The bureau said air temperatures in the units "were within acceptable ranges" Saturday.
Velazquez disagreed. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. "The heat is sporadic and it's uneven," she said.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)