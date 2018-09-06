Inmate who escaped Harris Co. courthouse captured

Manhunt underway: Jaquaylyn Momon escaped from custody in courthouse at 201 Caroline. Aggravated assault defendant. Be on lookout. Distinguishing tatoos on neck. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/AJOWIUoFZ9 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 6, 2018

HPD officers have apprehended Harris County Pct. 1 escapee Jaquaylyn Momon. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2018

An inmate who escaped custody from the 12th floor of the Harris County Civil Courthouse has been captured after a brief manhunt.The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office was searching for 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon on Thursday afternoon.The constable's office said Momon is an aggravated assault suspect. A judge revoked his bond after he failed a drug test, and that's when authorities say Momon ran from the court.Houston police tweeted just after 5 p.m. that Momon had been apprehended.Authorities added Momon was found in underground tunnels at a downtown restaurant.