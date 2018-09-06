Inmate who escaped Harris Co. courthouse captured after brief manhunt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An inmate who escaped custody from the 12th floor of the Harris County Civil Courthouse has been captured after a brief manhunt.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office was searching for 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon on Thursday afternoon.

The constable's office said Momon is an aggravated assault suspect. A judge revoked his bond after he failed a drug test, and that's when authorities say Momon ran from the court.



Houston police tweeted just after 5 p.m. that Momon had been apprehended.


Authorities added Momon was found in underground tunnels at a downtown restaurant.

