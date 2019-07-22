Inmate likely to face more charges after walking away from work assignment, officials say

TDCJ search teams have located and taken Alvin Elliott back into custody. The 25-year-old offender had been missing from the Johnston Unit since 8:15 am, and was apprehended without incident about 2 miles from where he went missing. He will likely be facing additional charges. pic.twitter.com/hUgudZ1vhl — TDCJ (@TDCJ) July 22, 2019

WINNSBORO, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say an inmate who fled from his unit during a work assignment Monday will likely face additional charges after being found.The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 25-year-old Alvin Elliott walked away from a work assignment outside the perimeter of the Johnston unit in Winnsboro, about 100 miles east of Dallas.The TDCJ search team found Elliott around 4:30 p.m. about two miles from where he went missing.Elliott was convicted of burglary out of Morris County and has been in custody at the Johnston Unit since June 24.