Inmate likely to face more charges after walking away from work assignment, officials say

WINNSBORO, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say an inmate who fled from his unit during a work assignment Monday will likely face additional charges after being found.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 25-year-old Alvin Elliott walked away from a work assignment outside the perimeter of the Johnston unit in Winnsboro, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

The TDCJ search team found Elliott around 4:30 p.m. about two miles from where he went missing.



Elliott was convicted of burglary out of Morris County and has been in custody at the Johnston Unit since June 24.
