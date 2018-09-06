Inmate still on the run after HPD arrests wrong person in downtown Houston tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate still on the run after police arrest wrong person

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are resuming a manhunt for an inmate who escaped custody from the Harris County Civil Courthouse on Thursday.

According to Houston police, a person they detained in underground tunnels in downtown Houston is not 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon. Police made the determination after consulting with Harris County Sheriff's Office. The detained person was released.

Momon was on the 11th floor of the courthouse as an aggravated assault suspect, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said. A judge revoked his bond after he failed a drug test, and that's when authorities say Momon ran from the court.


He is described as 5'8" and 130 pounds. He also has distinguishing tattoos on his neck.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonermanhuntHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gym built just 8 inches away from historic Montrose home
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Former teacher who admitted to sex with student sentenced
15 educators accused of schoolhouse scandals
Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston
12 passengers fall ill after flying into Philadelphia airport
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars
Fight over baby's diaper rash ends with man's stabbing
Show More
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico: Officials
'Gay Conversion' parking sign directed at Houston church
Auto shop owner's life savings stolen in violent robbery
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
More News