Escaped Harris County inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen

Deputies say an inmate was found at a fast-food restaurant minutes after escaping a Harris County jail.The sheriff's office tweeted a photo of the arrest Tuesday night after they say the inmate was found at a Dairy Queen.Authorities say the inmate was found with a cell phone inside the northeast jail on Atascocita Road before escaping.The inmate was gone for about 40 minutes before he was arrested. Images from the Harris County Sheriff's Office appeared to show the inmate at the Dairy Queen at the corner of Atascocita and Wilson Roads.