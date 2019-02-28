Be on the Lookout: Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court

Updated 11 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking from an inmate that escaped custody from a downtown Houston facility on Thursday.Efrain Gutierrez, 38, was attending court at the Juvenile Justice Center located at 1200 Congress. He was last seen in a red pickup truck just before noon.According to authorities, Gutierrez slipped out of his handcuffs.Gutierrez was due in court on theft, drug possession, aggregate theft and evading charges. Police say his most recent charge stems from a robbery at Kohls on Feb. 5. The co-defendant in that case, Erika Jalitt, says Gutierrez also left the Kohls in a red pickup truck.Gutierrez has 20 convictions for theft, drugs, robbery, evading arrest and burglary of a vehicle.Gutierrez lives in the Humble area.If you see Gutierrez, do not approach him. Authorities say to call police.