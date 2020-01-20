homicide

Inmate attacked and killed convicted child molester

FRESNO, California -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate attacked two other prisoners, including a convicted child molester, at a state prison in central California on Thursday.

Officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.

As both men were rushed to a local hospital, 48-year-old David Bobb died from his injuries. State prison officials say he was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The second inmate is in critical condition at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack. Watson is currently serving prison time for a previous first-degree murder.

SEE ALSO:

Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail pod

Convicted Texas murderer Edward Howard Bell dies while serving murder sentence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
20-year-old found dead in College Station apartment
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Liberty Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-10
Woman leading chase in U-Haul ran over, killed suspect: Police
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Patchy frost Tuesday morning, soggy weather Wednesday
Digital Deal of the Day
Monkey stolen by burglars found dead
Show More
73-year-old accused of exposing himself to kids at library
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Man who died mid-race 'went to every doctor' before marathon
Crash after 'meet up' leads to dog's death
More TOP STORIES News