homicide

Inmate attacked and killed convicted child molester, officials said

FRESNO, California -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate attacked two other prisoners, including a convicted child molester, at a state prison in central California on Thursday.

Officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.

As both men were rushed to a local hospital, 48-year-old David Bobb died from his injuries. State prison officials say he was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The second inmate is in critical condition at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack. Watson is currently serving prison time for a previous first-degree murder.

SEE ALSO:

Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail pod

Convicted Texas murderer Edward Howard Bell dies while serving murder sentence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
20-year-old found dead in College Station apartment
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
15-year-old with autism killed in arson, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
Show More
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
Traffic returns to all lanes on I-10 San Jacinto River bridge
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
Carlos Correa to send supplies to Puerto Rico quake victims
More TOP STORIES News