A relative says Santa Fe ISD officer John Barnes is in "great spirits" after being released from the hospital.Barnes was injured on May 18 when he confronted the suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.Doctors said the former Houston police officer was shot in the upper arm near his chest.Galveston Co. Sheriff Henry Trochesset said last month that Barnes had his "up and down days," but his condition improved enough that the officer was able to leave the hospital on Wednesday.Christa Flaherty, Barnes' cousin, told Eyewitness News he was moved to a rehab hospital in Houston to begin his recovery."He's doing much better. He'll be doing physical therapy and going through an evaluation," Flaherty said. "He's grateful to be alive."Flaherty said Barnes has been appreciative of all the thoughts and prayers from the community and the country.