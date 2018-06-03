SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Injured Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes 'in great spirits,' HPD chief says

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Retired Houston police officer and current Santa Fe ISD PD officer John Barnes is in great spirits, HPD Chief Art Acevedo posted on Twitter.

Acevedo also added that Barnes "looked great."

"Please continue to lift him and his family and colleagues up in prayer," Acevedo tweeted.


Barnes, 49, was injured while confronting the alleged Santa Fe High School shooter on May 18.

He remains at UTMB Galveston.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

