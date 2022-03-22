VIDEO: Bouncy house launches into the air during 2-year-old's birthday party

EMBED <>More Videos

Bouncy house sent flying into the air during birthday party

HICKORY, N.C. -- An inflatable bouncy house at a birthday party for a toddler in North Carolina went flying into the air Saturday.

Jesse and Jennifer Beane set up the bouncy house for their 2-year-old's birthday party, but they didn't expect strong wind gusts to launch it into the air halfway through the celebration.

Fortunately, all the children were inside eating ice cream when the dangerous wind kicked up.

"You think to look and make sure it's not going to rain, so it doesn't affect the bouncy house from coming, but at the same time, just pay attention to the wind," Jennifer Beane told ABC affiliate WSOC. "Because even though we thought we were going to be OK, in a blink of an eye, it could have done some damage."

The Beanes said the day started with clear skies and light winds, so they thought everything would be OK. However, the company that set up the bouncy house warned them the toy was not safe if winds climbed above 10 miles per hour. Records show wind gusts in the area Saturday reached as high as 40 miles per hour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncwindbirthdaycaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch for Houston until 8 a.m.
ABC13 tracks wet roads for your Tuesday morning commute
Gov. Greg Abbott talks storm prep amid tornadoes touching ground
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Students react to Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings
Racist flyers reported thrown in Houston neighborhoods
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Show More
Team Hidalgo hunkers down as contract questions continue
Lake Houston lowered by 1 foot in anticipation of severe weather
34-year-old identified as man killed in Galleria garage
Mother of teen shot to death outside birthday party speaks out
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
More TOP STORIES News