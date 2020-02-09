Shopping

Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

By
Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719


    • If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingproduct recallsamazonbabiesbabyrecalltarget
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
    $15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
    Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
    Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
    SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
    1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
    Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
    Show More
    Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
    Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
    Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
    YouTuber builds million dollar empire
    Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
    More TOP STORIES News