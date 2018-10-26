11-month-old taken by Life Flight following single-vehicle crash in Friendswood

A child's condition is unknown after being taken to a hospital by Life Flight after a single vehicle crash.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
An 11-month-old child was transported by Life Flight following a single vehicle crash in Friendswood.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News they responded to the call of a crash at around 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 15400 block of Hope Village Road.


Upon arrival, deputies requested Life Flight for an infant child inside the vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on social media that the 11-month-old was in a car seat at the time of the crash but sustained injuries. The driver, who is also the child's mother, is suspected of a DWI, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.



The crash remains under investigation.
