An 11-month-old boy has been transported by Life Flight for precautionary reasons from a 1-vehicle crash in the 15400 block of Hope Village in Friendswood. Deputies are on the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/wPqfa3r9nl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 26, 2018

Please pray for this 11-month-old. Hope he’s ok. Was in a car seat, but did sustain injury. Single-vehicle accident, mother/driver is suspected of DWI. Bad choices. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 26, 2018

Accident occurred on Hope Village Rd, adjacent to Clear Brook High School. Accident had no direct impact on school, but for student dismissal here shortly, be advised Hope Village is closed due to investigation. Use front entrance (2351) or rear of school via Rex Road #hounews pic.twitter.com/0U8YOQSoNh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 26, 2018

An 11-month-old child was transported by Life Flight following a single vehicle crash in Friendswood.Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News they responded to the call of a crash at around 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 15400 block of Hope Village Road.Upon arrival, deputies requested Life Flight for an infant child inside the vehicle.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on social media that the 11-month-old was in a car seat at the time of the crash but sustained injuries. The driver, who is also the child's mother, is suspected of a DWI, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.The crash remains under investigation.