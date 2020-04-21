Child possibly shot in SW Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child may have been shot in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.
It happened on Almeda Road and Almeda Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the child was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the medical center. Meanwhile, investigators are looking for the shooter.
A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
