Child possibly shot in SW Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child may have been shot in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

It happened on Almeda Road and Almeda Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the child was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the medical center. Meanwhile, investigators are looking for the shooter.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.
