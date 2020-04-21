Infant hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department tweeted around 2 a.m. Tuesday that the baby was brought to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the baby is in stable condition, but it's not clear how the shooting happened.

ABC13 sent a photographer to Envoy Street near Colton in the Homestead and Little York area, where the shooting was reported.

There was no sign of investigators at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 people killed while crossing street
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Here's why you're seeing flares at Exxon in Baytown
3.1 earthquake rattles part of West Texas
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Show More
Need a job? You may want to try looking in these industries
Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms
Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning, more storms Wednesday
Jersey Village mother of 2 dies from coronavirus
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
More TOP STORIES News