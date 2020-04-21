Infant hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston

The Houston Police Department tweeted around 2 a.m. Tuesday that the baby was brought to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police say the baby is in stable condition, but it's not clear how the shooting happened.
ABC13 sent a photographer to Envoy Street near Colton in the Homestead and Little York area, where the shooting was reported.
There was no sign of investigators at the scene.
Shooting: Infant was brought to an area hospital with gun shot wounds. Infant is in stable condition. Investigation is on going. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2020
CC13