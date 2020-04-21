Infant hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston

Shooting: Infant was brought to an area hospital with gun shot wounds. Infant is in stable condition. Investigation is on going. #hounews

CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Houston.The Houston Police Department tweeted around 2 a.m. Tuesday that the baby was brought to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.Police say the baby is in stable condition, but it's not clear how the shooting happened.ABC13 sent a photographer to Envoy Street near Colton in the Homestead and Little York area, where the shooting was reported.There was no sign of investigators at the scene.