Industrial accident closes roadway in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible trench collapse has closed a roadway near the Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg, according to the city's fire department.

Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery said an industrial accident took place Wednesday in the area of FM 2218 and Bryan Road at around 12:30 p.m.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured. Officials added, though, that FM 2218 was expected to be shut down between Bryan and Danzinger roads up for four to five hours.

Police did not say what caused the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergtrench collapseaccidenttraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial rape suspect arrested by violent offenders task force
Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Wild hog attacks man and his 2 dogs in Montgomery County
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Disney van visits ABC13 to promote new movie 'Onward'
Show More
Counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead
SPONSORED: These cardiologists are the top in Houston
Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain in afternoon
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts
More TOP STORIES News