Indonesia's Lion Air jet crashes into sea after takeoff with 188 passengers and crew

Airliner carrying 188 people crashes in Indonesia

A Lion Air flight with 188 people on board crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday.

Indonesia's disaster agency posted photos online of a crushed smartphone, books, bags, and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the aircraft, on a 1 hour and 10-minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said the flight ended in waters off West Java that are 30 to 35 meters (98 to 115 feet) deep.
