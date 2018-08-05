Indonesia issues tsunami warning after earthquake strikes off Lombok island

MORGAN WINSOR
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of 10.5 kilometers off the north coast of Lombok, a little over a mile from Loloan village, the USGS said.

Indonesia's agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics issued a tsunami warning just minutes after the earthquake hit.

Many people in the area took to Twitter to say they felt shaking and trembling, including American model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen has been vacationing in neighboring Bali with her husband, musician John Legend, and their two young children, Luna and Miles.

"Bali. Trembling. So long," Teigen tweeted Sunday.

"So many aftershocks," she tweeted again.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which is situated on the "Ring of Fire" seismically active hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean. In late 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people in various nations around the Indian Ocean.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Dad accused of stabbing 2 kids to death found in Pasadena
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Man dies trying to drive himself to hospital after being shot
Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok Island
POLICE WARNING: 'Momo Challenge' may encourage suicide
Mom tosses kids out of burning building to save their lives
Suspect deeded home to woman because he was terminally ill
Show More
Murder investigation underway after 3-year-old girl found
Utility company sends racial slur password to woman
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News