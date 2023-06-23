Harrison Ford is returning for his final appearance as Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," opening only in theaters June 30.

On The Red Carpet previews 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' with special episode

On The Red Carpet interviewed Ford and his co-stars at the Hollywood premiere, where Ford pointed out the large number of fans lining Hollywood Boulevard.

"I made this to please these people who are standing behind us," Ford told On The Red Carpet. "Those are the people I'm making the movie for."

James Mangold, who is the first director besides Steven Spielberg to direct an Indiana Jones movie, says working with Harrison Ford was a dream come true.

"He's an old-fashioned, in the best sense of the word, movie star," Mangold told On The Red Carpet. "He's a great actor, first and foremost... He's there from dawn to dusk, first shot to last, busting his hump trying to figure out how we can make the scene better at every point through the day. How can you not love him?"

Ford's former co-star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" agrees. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan was reunited with Ford again on the "Dial of Destiny" red carpet.

"Every time I see him, how can I not be excited?" Quan said. "I can't help myself but to put my arms around him, give him big hug."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" also marks the debut of Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Indiana Jones franchise and marks the return of some franchise favorites.

