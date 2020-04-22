Society

Houston immigrants left stunned as Pres. Trump plans to suspend immigration into US

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump's tweet about suspending immigration left many in Houston startled on Tuesday.

On Twitter, President Trump said he plans to stop all immigration into the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, though he did not provide any specific details.



Immigration attorney Silvia Mintz told ABC13 that clients started calling her immediately about what an executive order could mean for their case.

"There is a lot of concern from the immigrant community," said Mintz. "They don't know what is going to happen. As you know, the president just tweeted without any specifics. There is this confusion about what it means."

Paul Simpson, the Harris County GOP chair, took time on Tuesday to speak with ABC13 about the pending order.

"We need to see what the executive order says," said Simpson. "I'm sure it is going to help maintain our safety while we pursue the important task of reopening the economy and our lives."

