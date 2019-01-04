SEARCH

'I'M SORRY' - Texas City man posts chilling words on Facebook as 3 kids were found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigation into children's killings in Texas City apartment

By and Shelley Childers
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 27-year-old man confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest.

Junaid Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind the Panera Bread restaurant on El Dorado at I-45 in Clear Lake, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery in Texas City.

Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived on 10th Street North, they discovered the victims' bodies and found their mother with a gunshot wound to her head.

Kimaria Nelson, 24, underwent surgery and is currently listed as stable at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.



Nelson's children were all found dead in the apartment she shared with Mehmood. Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood were killed.

Junaid Mehmood is the father of Ashanti.

Mehmood also posted to Facebook, apologizing to Nelson and her family.



Mehmood was audibly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.
"I KILLED MY FAMILY," SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CONFESSES
EMBED More News Videos

Our cameras were there when Junaid Mehmood was transferred by Houston police into the custody of the Texas City Police Department.



Investigators said he was "incoherent," emotional and yelling at times, and that he confessed to dispatchers, "I killed my family."

Mehmood has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.


The children's cause of death has not been released. Texas City police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected to be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man wanted after 3 children found dead in apartment
EMBED More News Videos

Man wanted after 3 young children found dead at Texas City apartment

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killedwoman injuredshootingsearchTexas City
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEARCH
81-year-old man missing from north Houston found safe
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Woman found safe after disappearing with dog in Texas City
Deputies in search of insulin-dependent missing man
More search
Top Stories
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Ski-masked suspects on the loose after carjacking woman
Galveston veterinarian charged in alleged child rape at casino
Ford recalls 953,000 vehicles over air bag risk
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Robbery suspect kills himself inside apartment during manhunt
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Show More
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
THE 60: Star-studded RodeoHouston lineup includes Cardi B
Man locked in bathroom sues Burger King over 'meals for life'
Suspect runs over person on scooter during long police chase
More News