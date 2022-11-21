Woman's alleged abduction led Seabrook authorities to finding wanted Illinois man

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found wandering on the Kemah Bridge after allegedly escaping from her abductor, according to police. That suspect, a resident of Illinois, has since been identified and arrested.

On Nov. 15, Seabrook police officers found the woman "distressed" walking southbound onto the bridge in the 100 block of SH 146.

According to the woman, she was abducted from Maribelles bar at 3136 East NASA Parkway in Seabrook. She claimed to had been forced inside the trunk of a vehicle, which she was able to escape from.

Both her phone and watch were taken during the incident, police said.

While the victim was only able to give a limited physical description of the man who allegedly abducted her, detectives were able to identify 31-year-old Dezzen Phillips as a possible suspect.

The man out of Illinois was reportedly staying at the Captain's Inn and Suites on East NASA Parkway.

Phillips was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail for extradition to Illinois.

After much investigation, authorities discovered Phillips had multiple open felony warrants for charges back home, including a $1 million bond.

The woman's abduction report was unfounded, so no new charges were made against Phillips, though he does face previous charges of homicide, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, weapon offenses, aggravated battery, obstruction, assault and gang-related activity.

As for the woman, police said she showed signs of hypothermia, so she was taken to a hospital for treatment.