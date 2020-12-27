6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford, Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons, but the shooter was active when police arrived on the scene.

He later said two teenagers were shot, but he did not know their ages.

Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.



O'Shea said Rockford police received calls for shots being fired at the bowling alley at 6:55 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes Rockford, tweeted he was "Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community."



Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

ABC News and WLS-TV contributed to this report.
