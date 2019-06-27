Illegal 'Redneck Racing' game room shut down: Deputies

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff's deputies have shut down an illegal gambling operation disguised as an auto parts business after a yearlong investigation.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said Ethel Teal, the manager of the "Redneck Racing" game room, was arrested on Friday after deputies executed a search warrant on State Highway 146.Deputies said about $8,000 in cash was seized, in addition to gaming machines and gambling propaganda.Teal is facing a felony charge of money laundering. Additional charges on multiple others are expected.The State Comptroller's office is seeking $3,000 in fines against Teal. Additional fines are also pending from the Chambers County Fire Marshal's office.A judge set Teal's bond at $6,000.