Illegal game room found hidden in Katy store: Constable

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than $100,000 in cash and five illegal gambling machines were seized Wednesday night at a Katy convenience store.A raid on the Katy Star convenience store in the 5700 block of Highway Boulevard revealed an illegal gambling operation hidden behind some beverage coolers in the back of the store, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said.Constable Ted Heap said game rooms are not just illegal in Texas, but their customers can become targets for other types of crimes "due to large amounts of cash on hand."Heap said the elderly more often than not are taken advantage of by these illegal operations.Deputies, with the help of Katy police and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, seized stacks of cash and "eight-liner" machines from the business.