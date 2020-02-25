free food

Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

IHOPs across the country are offering a free short stack of pancakes today for National Pancake Day.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfree foodfree stuffdealsdonationscharities
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers
How to access Houston-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
How you can score 100 lbs of free food in Cypress today
Houston bakery giving away FREE treats today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News