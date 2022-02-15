Southbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at Bellaire closed through Thursday

Bridge work on I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Gessner will take another few days to complete. Crews anticipate all mainlanes of I-69 SW Freeway SB at Gessner to be opened by later this week. pic.twitter.com/tvyhM2MEJd — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road repair on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire is expected to extend closures until Thursday.Lane closures were planned to last until Tuesday, but the cold weather slowed the curing process.TXDOT released the following statement:"During a scheduled bridge inspection by TxDOT, we found some repairs that needed to be done to maintain the longevity of the bridge structure. We are getting all the repairs needed done during this one closure so we don't have to close down again. The bridge decking was poured on Sunday at 5 p.m. The curing process usually only takes 48 hours but, due to the large area that was poured combined with the cold temperatures, the curing process is taking longer than anticipated. Cold weather slows the curing process. We have the closure in the system until Thursday 5 p.m. but it may be open sooner than that."