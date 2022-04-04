If your electricity bill is too high, get advice from the experts!

Sponsored By

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!On April 9, we will talk with Power Wizard! With hundreds of plans to choose from, it is easy to fall into the trap of picking a plan that promises savings. Sometimes you overpay and get placed on a plan that isn't right for you. You might be tempted to sign up for a free night, free weekend plan. In many gimmicky plans, you will end up paying double during the time you consume the most! There are many confusing plans to choose from and it is very difficult to understand the complex structure of those plans. Luckily, the experts from Power Wizard are here to help! As an expert in shopping for electricity, Power Wizard finds the right plan for you and even will sign you up if you choose. This service is a transparent, straightforward, and helpful way to find the lowest electricity plan for you. Power Wizard is not an electricity provider and their mission is to protect their customers from deceptive electric plans and overpaying for electricity.