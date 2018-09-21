The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office works hard to protect the public from bad guys, but now they're being targeted.This week, they found evidence of a phone scam in their very own parking lot in Angleton.Two employees came out to their cars Wednesday and found a note stuck on their windshield that said, "Sorry I dinged your car. Call me 310-356-0801, Big Roy."The note instructed them to call a California-based number. Being in law enforcement, they knew right away something didn't add up.The sheriff's department says it's part of scam using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to gain personal information about the victim."Don't take everything at face value. Just because you see this note, take a step back, look, first of all, see if you have any damage to your car, and if there's not, there's something else to it." said Brazoria County Lt. Varon Snelgrove.