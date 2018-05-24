Identity thief charged in crime spree that targeted Hurricane Harvey victims

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 40-year-old man has been found guilty of stealing personal information from flood victims by either rummaging through their debris piles or breaking into their evacuated homes.

Todd Parker Neuwirth told officers in September 2017 that he also got some of the information from crews cleaning up flooded houses.

Police discovered Neuwirth's operation after a traffic stop.

Todd Parker Neuwirth, 40, is charged with tampering with a government record and fraud, and is now being held on $400,000 bond.



Investigators showed Eyewitness News the social security cards, credit cards, driver's licenses and checks along with printers and a laptop they believe he used to make counterfeit checks.

Police said he told them he bought some of the information from crews who had been cleaning flooded homes.

Investigators believe he also burglarized homes for additional information, turning flood victims into crime victims as well.
