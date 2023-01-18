Search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's Washington apartment, WSU office unsealed

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search warrant for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington apartment and Washington State University (WSU) office has been unsealed.

ABC News obtained the details Wednesday afternoon, which list the items police seized during the searches that were conducted by the Whitman County Police Department.

Items seized from Kohberger's apartment:

1. One nitrite types black glove

2. 1 Walmart receipt with one Dickies tag

3. 2 Marshalls Receipts

4. Dust Container From Bissell Power Force vacuum

5. 8 possible hair strands

6. FireTV stick with cord/plug

7. 1 possible animal hair strand

8. 1 possible hair

9. 1 possible hair

10.1 possible hair

11. 1 possible hair strand

12. 1 computer tower

A. 1 collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)

B. 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger strain tested)

C. 2 top and bottom mattress cover packaged separately both labeled multiple stains (one tested)

Police said no items were taken from his office in Wilson-Short Hall that he shared with two other WSU students.

Kohberger, who was a graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania for the brutal murder of four University of Idaho students.

The four slain students -- Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 -- were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13 at an off-campus house in the small college town of Moscow.

Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, is just over the Idaho border, about 15 minutes from the crime scene.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first degree murder, as well as felony burglary.

