traffic accident

Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Beltway 8 at Hardy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple vehicles have been involved in a pile-up wreck on Beltway 8 near the Hardy Toll Road on Houston's north side as winter storm moves in.

Officials with the Harris County Toll Authority are on the scene. It's not yet clear exactly how many vehicles are part of the chain-reaction crash.

There's no word if anyone has been injured.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that there were 60 accidents happening at the same time across the Houston area. He implored Houstonians to stay off the roads for their own safety, as well as the safety of the first responders.




