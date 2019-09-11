history

Iconic "Triangle Building" scheduled for demolition

By
SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been an eye-catching landmark along Highway 146 for decades, but an expansion project along that road means the end of an era for the structure known locally as the "Triangle Building."

Demolition on the building is scheduled to begin Thursday at the corner of Highway 146 and Nasa Parkway.

The improvement project includes widening the road from Red Bluff to south of the Galveston/Harris County line, according to TxDOT.

A number of Seabrook businesses had to be removed to make room for the work. While some are already gone, others are weeks away from the same fate as the "Triangle Building."

"It's an odd building. There's no other building like that in a lot of cities," said Kathi Bell, a Clear Lake resident. "It's a real landmark for us."

Over the past 80 years, the building has served as a bait and tackle shop, a real estate agency, and an attorney's office.

The building's owner recently settled with the State of Texas over a purchase price.

"I understand. It's progress. It's still going to be very sad because it is a treasure," Bell said. "This is a historical landmark for Seabrook."

Demolition is expected to last a day, but TxDOT said it will take several days to remove the debris.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookhistorybuilding vacatedroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISTORY
This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Galveston's Great Storm: The deadliest storm in U.S. history
Is this former Old Town Spring saloon HAUNTED?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
More downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
Show More
Houston mirrors the nation in 3rd Democratic debate
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
More TOP STORIES News