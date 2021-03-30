Big rig crash on I-10E at Eastex Fwy could take hours to clear up

Heavy truck incident working on I-10 East Freeway westbound at I-69 has multiple mainlanes blocked. Truck has been removed from the scene but clean up continues. Clean up expected to take multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/6xdPY3yZvF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple westbound lanes of I-10 East at the Eastex Freeway are blocked due to a crash involving a heavy truck Tuesday.Houston TranStar video from the crash site shows heavy backup forming.It is not known what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.At this time, TxDOT estimates the scene will be cleared at around 8 p.m.