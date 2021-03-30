traffic accident

Big rig crash on I-10E at Eastex Fwy could take hours to clear up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple westbound lanes of I-10 East at the Eastex Freeway are blocked due to a crash involving a heavy truck Tuesday.

Houston TranStar video from the crash site shows heavy backup forming.

It is not known what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

At this time, TxDOT estimates the scene will be cleared at around 8 p.m.



